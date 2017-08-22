FF Plus leader says just this month there have been 23 attacks in which six people were killed

Farm murders: Organizations and security systems require support

21 August 2017

The recent wave of farm murders and attacks occurring across the country makes it increasingly urgent for famers to join their local agricultural unions’ security systems, says Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

According to statistics by TAU SA, just this month there have been 23 attacks in which six people were killed. Over the last year, there have been 277 attacks in which 55 people were killed.

Dr Groenewald says that he is going to write to all the agricultural organisations so as to do an assessment of what they need, financially and otherwise, for the protection of farmers, after which he will approach the government and request financial support for these organisations’ security systems.

“If the government really is serious about food security and combating farm murders, it will have to start supporting these organisations’ needs as the police’s rural security plan is obviously not making the grade.

“The circumstances on farms necessitate the fact that farmers and their families need to be able to activate security systems very quickly in the event of an attack.

“Cases like the ones in in Bothaville in the Free State and Wolmaransstad in the North West serve as proof that these systems are very effective as the farm attackers were arrested before the inhabitants were harmed.

"I am calling on farmers in particular to join these security systems. I am also calling on politicians to keep themselves from making inflammatory statements, particularly regarding the issue of land, that can arouse feelings against farm murders," says Dr Groenewald.

