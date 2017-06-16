Party says ongoing mismanagement, lack of accountability and possible corruption at the DCS is quite disturbing

ANC concerned about the financial state of the Department of Correctional Services

15 June 2017

The ANC Study Group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) is concerned with the lack of proper financial management and accountability in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

SCOPA had a follow up hearing with the DCS yesterday evening to account on matters relating to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure following the departments failure to provide SCOPA with the necessary answers in their hearing last week.

In last night’s meeting, it emerged that an alarming number of accruals have skyrocketed to the amount of R134m to suppliers and that the department appears to be bankrupt. The Auditor-General (AG) has in the past raised serious concerns about the financial state of the department of which in our view appears to have been ignored with no attempt at putting in place corrective measures. The department was also not able to inform SCOPA on their progress on investigations of irregular expenditure amounting to approximately R494m. The Commissioner Mr Zach Modise also seems to have ignored concerns raised by the Presidency in a letter that was addressed to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on issues relating to the department.

The ongoing mismanagement, lack of accountability and possible corruption at the DCS is quite disturbing. We therefore reiterate our call that the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services comrade Michael Masutha act against the Commissioner and his officials.

The most disappointing development from this hearing was our inability as parliamentarians to properly probe the financials of the department as we were informed of an interdict against the Minister and department on a matter relating to a tender to a private company. Such develops affects parliaments ability to conduct proper oversight. We look forward to the speedy resolution of this legal matter in order to ensure that those found to have been involved in any wrongdoing are held accountable.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, 15 June 2017