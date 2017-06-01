Party says ANC has not done enough to ensure laws are fully implemented, it appears only on paper

Full implementation of children’s laws urgently needed

31 May 2017

Despite laws meant to protect children, they still remain the most vulnerable group in the country.

As the nation celebrates Child Protection Week, the DA calls upon all stakeholders in the country to play a role in ensuring that children are safe and that their rights are not infringed.

Recent statistics on incidents of violence against children are alarming. It is reported that one in every three children are victims of sexual violence or physical abuse before they reach the age of 18.

The ANC run-government in Gauteng has not done enough to ensure that the laws that protect children are fully implemented in the province. These laws appear on paper and they are only highlighted during the Child Protection Week.

Children are faced with enormous challenges such as sexual exploitation, human trafficking, as well as substance and drug abuse. The conviction rate of perpetrators of such crimes is very low and often many of these cases are thrown out of court due to a lack of evidence.

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane must ensure that the SAPS Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offenders Unit is equipped with resources to enable them to investigate cases of violence against children.

The victim empowerment centres situated in all our police stations must be accessible to children to ensure that they are able to report cases of violence.

The DA believes that everyone has a duty to ensure that children are kept safe from harm and are able to walk in our cities and townships without fear.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 31 May 2017