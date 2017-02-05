Mdumiseni Ntuli says transfer of land to the people as a whole cannot be deferred because of white apologists

ANCKZN CALLS ON SOUTH AFRICANS TO ASSIST F.W. DE KLERK TO SHAKE OFF HIS APARTHEID HANGOVER

03 February 2017

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is extremely disturbed and outraged by the utterances of the last apartheid President Mr F.W. de Klerk who still continues to undermine South Africans.

Mr De Klerk appears to have large appetite to tell the ANC and its government what it ought to do to change the lives of our people for the better. Since his name is also accompanied or prefaced by the title of being former President, Mr De Klerk has a following in our country which is overwhelmingly constituted by those who supported him and his oppressive regime.

Firstly, the perennial problem with Mr De Klerk is that he has never seen anything good done by the ANC and its government, understandable because of a deep seated bitterness against the liberation movement which defeated his party in 1994.

His persistent obsession with the ANC is interesting while making no comments whatsoever about the apartheid legacy of the oppressive regime which he led with pride and determination to destroy the future of African people.

Secondly, in the same speech referring to what he sees as an inevitable dangerous future under the ANC leadership, Mr De Klerk “believes that the peoples jobs, their land ownership prospects will in future be defined by their race. He believes that, “minorities such as whites, Indians and coloureds will be left behind in what he calls “demographic pens”.

The transfer of the land to the ownership of the people as a whole cannot be deferred because of white apologists like Mr De Klerk who have no respect for the success of an African. It is possible to simple ignore or dismiss his utterances as a ranting of an old bitter apartheid apologist but the essence of his agenda and others like him is to cause a false panic in society so that transformation can be postponed.

His behavior reflects what Steve Biko defined as characteristic arrogance assuming a monopoly of intelligence and moral judgment. Mr De Klerk has no moral standing to tell the ANC how it must dismantle a system he grew up on and later led with a firm political conviction.

The African National Congress does not need any advice from Mr De Klerk and his foundation whose fundamental existence is the sustenance of white supremacy. The central objective of these utterances is to defend the ill-gotten land which led to massive loss of African lives.

The ANC will never succumb to the temptation of abandoning this noble cause of land redistribution merely because some white and black elites are irritated. These elites are hoping to galvanize an overwhelming majority of our people to adopt their narrative and delegitimize the democratic state and the movement.

Where is the voice of Mr De Klerk and his foundation when our people are being racial abused in various platforms including social networks? Where is so called credible voice of the elites which Mr De Klerk is an honored and revered member when white racists attempt to bury an African man alive?

Mr De Klerk you have no moral standing but we will respond to you so that you do not assume silence as an acceptance of your irresponsible utterances. At the 54thnational conference the ANC will undoubtable elect a capable leadership which will competently lead the National Democratic Revolution.

Statement issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN Provincial Spokesperson, 3 February 2017