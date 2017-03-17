DA says the ruling party has once again shown they have the best interest of Zuma at heart, not the people of SA

Gauteng ANC stance on Social Development Minister lacks compassion

16 March 2017

The Gauteng ANC’s inability to condemn and call for the axing of Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, speaks volumes about the lack of compassion that the party has for the 17 million grant beneficiaries who have been held to ransom by the Minister’s incompetence.

In keeping with its tradition of indecisiveness on issues of major importance, like the e-toll saga, the ANC in Gauteng have shown once again that they have the best interests of Jacob Zuma and his acolytes at heart – not the people they swore an oath of office to serve.

Minister Dlamini’s contempt for Parliament and accountability is an affront to democracy and an insult to the millions whose lives hang in the balance because of her inaction. To remain silent is to condone the actions of a minister who is not fit to hold office.

The DA places it’s faith in the Constitutional Court’s ability to find a solution to the grant payment system and will continue to call for the removal of Minister Dlamini from her post.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 16 March 2017