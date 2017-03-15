Party told by ANC that MEC would not be able to adequately debate the matter

Gauteng Government unfazed by farm attack

14 March 2017

ANC Speaker in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Lentheng Mekgwe, has disallowed the DA’s urgent motion on rural safety and the rise in farm murders in the province by claiming that the MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane would not be able to adequately debate the matter.

As the MEC for Community Safety, Nkosi-Malobane should be adept to deal with all aspects of the portfolio she in charge of, at any time.

The motion can be obtained here.

This weekend, another brutal farm attack took place in Westonaria which saw the victim of this crime admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Farmers and farm workers often fall prey to criminal syndicates who target rural areas due to their vulnerability as they are often far away from any police station – with neighbours up to a few kilometres away.

In the motion that was denied, the DA called on the Premier, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies to re-establish specialised police units – such as the rural mobile police units, to ensure that people residing in rural areas are afforded the same safety and the security measures as those who reside in urban areas.

Refusal by the Speaker to table this motion speaks volumes about the lack of compassion that this administration has towards those who are constantly under siege by criminal elements who prey on those living in rural parts of the province.

The DA will re-table this motion as it is imperative that those who often do not have a voice are afforded their right to live with a sense of safety and free from harm.

Issued by Ina Cilliers, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Agriculture, 14 March 2017