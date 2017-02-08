DA says revelations made by OUTA claim possible collusion on project inflated its cost by R9.6 billion

Gauteng Provincial Government must cease funding SANRAL over collusion scandal

7 February 2017

The Gauteng Provincial Government must cease its funding of the South African National Roads Agency Limited’s (SANRAL) Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), as revelations made by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) claim that possible collusion on the project inflated its cost by R9.6 billion.

In the 2015/16 financial year, Gauteng MEC for Finance, Barbara Creecy indicated that the provincial government would contribute R123 million to the project.

If SANRAL and the National Department of Transport had listened to advice available in reports commissioned by them, as early as 2005, an alternative funding model could have been used to contain costs of this project and would have negated the socio-economic impact of the unjust e-toll system currently enforced in Gauteng.

It is critically important that these claims are investigated as soon as possible. Funds must be recovered if the allegations of collusion are true.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Ismail Vadi, must aid his colleagues in the national department to ensure that public money is protected.

The DA will work with OUTA to ensure that those who are responsible for the fiasco which foisted e-Tolls on Gauteng’s residents are brought to book.

Issued by Fred Nel, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport, 7 February 2017