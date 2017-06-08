DA says failure by dept to pay is killing SMMEs

Gauteng Health fails to pay suppliers on time

7 June 2017

According to a reply from the Gauteng Provincial Treasury to a question asked by the Democratic Alliance, the Gauteng Department of Health takes, on average, 66 days to pay suppliers for work done. In monetary terms, this translates into R 4,3 billion in unpaid invoices and losses to companies.

Despite hollow commitments from both Premier David Makhura, during his State of the Province Address, and MEC Babara Creecy, during her Budget Speech, to put measures in place to ensure that the 30 day payment regulation is complied with, specifically at the Health Department, which remains a wholly problematic Department, the situation has not changed.

The failure by the Department of Health to pay its invoices within the stipulated 30 days, not only undermines Provincial and National Treasury regulations, but it also amounts to writing a death certificate for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) which depend on a regular and punctual income stream for the work that they do for the ANC-run Gauteng Provincial Government.

SMMEs are renowned economic and change drivers, which play an important role in creating jobs and, building an inclusive and growing economy. It is clear that the ANC in Gauteng has no interest in creating jobs and growing the economy but is committed to its directionless, job-killing, Gupta-mandated policy of so-called radical economic transformation.

The people of Gauteng deserve a DA-led Gauteng Government that is caring and responds to the needs of the people and the economy. Our commitment to creating jobs and building an inclusive and growing economy is not a hollow one, because unlike the ANC the DA works in service of the people and the economy.

The Democratic Alliance will continue to ensure that those who sabotage the economic prospects of the people and the country are held accountable.

Issued by Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Finance, 7 June 2017

Gauteng Health fails to pay suppliers on time - Adriana Randal

DA says failure by dept to pay is killing SMMEs

Gauteng Health fails to pay suppliers on time

7 June 2017

According to a reply from the Gauteng Provincial Treasury to a question asked by the Democratic Alliance, the Gauteng Department of Health takes, on average, 66 days to pay suppliers for work done. In monetary terms, this translates into R 4,3 billion in unpaid invoices and losses to companies.

Despite hollow commitments from both Premier David Makhura, during his State of the Province Address, and MEC Babara Creecy, during her Budget Speech, to put measures in place to ensure that the 30 day payment regulation is complied with, specifically at the Health Department, which remains a wholly problematic Department, the situation has not changed.

The failure by the Department of Health to pay its invoices within the stipulated 30 days, not only undermines Provincial and National Treasury regulations, but it also amounts to writing a death certificate for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) which depend on a regular and punctual income stream for the work that they do for the ANC-run Gauteng Provincial Government.

SMMEs are renowned economic and change drivers, which play an important role in creating jobs and, building an inclusive and growing economy. It is clear that the ANC in Gauteng has no interest in creating jobs and growing the economy but is committed to its directionless, job-killing, Gupta-mandated policy of so-called radical economic transformation.

The people of Gauteng deserve a DA-led Gauteng Government that is caring and responds to the needs of the people and the economy. Our commitment to creating jobs and building an inclusive and growing economy is not a hollow one, because unlike the ANC the DA works in service of the people and the economy.

The Democratic Alliance will continue to ensure that those who sabotage the economic prospects of the people and the country are held accountable.

Issued by Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Finance, 7 June 2017