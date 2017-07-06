DA says it is deplorable that small businesses continue to suffer due to lack of financial control within dept

Gauteng Human Settlements owe 824 suppliers R597 million

5 July 2017

A reply to a DA parliamentary question on unpaid invoices in all Provincial Human Settlements departments has revealed that Gauteng is the leading province in non-payments to suppliers.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has 824 unpaid suppliers totalling R597 million.

Surprisingly, Human Settlements MEC, Paul Mashatile, failed to disclose this information in a written question I had posed to his department earlier this year. According to MEC Mashatile, all suppliers were paid.

It is deplorable that small businesses continue to suffer due to the lack of financial control within this department.

National Human Settlements Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, cited in her response to the DA that Gauteng was able to make payments to these suppliers, however, due to the province’s business plan not being approved and being non-compliant, the National Department of Human Settlements cannot transfer funds as the Division of Revenue Act prohibited this exchange if the business plan is not approved.

Of further concern, is the phasing out of a number of targets under the Financial Governance programme, including targets aimed at ensuring that service providers – SMMEs from targeted groups, are registered and paid on time, province-wide.

Despite promises made by both Premier David Makhura, during his State of the Province Address, and Finance MEC Babara Creecy, during her Budget Speech, to put measures in place to ensure that the 30 day payment regulation is complied with, not much has changed.

Not only does the slow payment of service providers destroy businesses. By forcing them to close, it ultimately leads to job losses and also severely impacts on the department’s ability to roll out much-needed housing projects and services to the residents of Gauteng.

Promises have been made for many years that the department will pay all its bills timeously. It is high time that these promises are kept.

Issued by Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Finance, 5 July 2017