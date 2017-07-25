DA says while Lesufi embarks on a glitz and glamour campaign, the province’s education basic needs are in a state of ruin

Gauteng learners housed in dangerous asbestos schools while Lesufi & DBE dither

The ANC-led Gauteng Department of Education in tandem with the National Department of Basic Education (DBE) previously committed to eradicating “schools built of inappropriate material”, such as health-threatening asbestos, by 30 November 2016. To date learners across the Province are still learning under dangerous conditions due to poor management on the part of both the Provincial and National Education Departments.

In a reply to a DA question, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who has a penchant for painting a less than honest picture of the state of education in Gauteng, stated that he is waiting for approval, from National Treasury through DBE, for funding for the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Initiative (ASIDI).

Until funding, which was applied for in June of 2015 and January 2017, is approved Gauteng learners will be subjected to health-threatening learning conditions. Lesufi states that only “if approved this will shorten the implementation timeframes”, meaning that there is no Plan B nor is there a set timeline despite the previous deadline lapsing. Lesufi is tragically siting on his hands, while learners’ lives are put at risk.

While Lesufi embarks on a glitz and glamour campaign, the province’s education basic needs are in a state of ruin, thus affecting that state and quality of education in Gauteng.

The Democratic Alliance will continue to pressure the province’s education authorities to prioritise the safety of students, as schools built of inappropriate material undermine Section 24(a) of the Constitution, which states that “Everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.”

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 24 July 2017