DA says Premier Makhura has shown himself to be a servant of Luthuli House and not one to the people of the province

Gauteng Traffic Police and motorbikes flown down for SONA

8 February 2017

The DA in Gauteng has been reliably informed that the Gauteng Provincial Traffic Police will be sending 20 officers and 18 motorbikes to strengthen the state authority presence at the 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow.

This comes at a time in which President Jacob Zuma has requested 441 SANDF officers to assist in maintaining “law and order”.

It begs the question as to why these provincial traffic police, which should be serving on Gauteng’s many freeways, have been moved out of the province to assist with the SONA.

The Western Cape and the City of Cape Town are fully capacitated to manage SONA with their provincial traffic police and metro police officers.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura must explain this sudden and bizarre move, which is not only a waste of valuable public money but denies residents the safety and security they are entitled to on our provincial roads.

Once again, Premier Makhura has shown himself to be no more than a servant of Luthuli House – and not one to the people of Gauteng.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 8 February 2017