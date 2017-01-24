Gauteng's most dangerous hospitals
23 January 2017
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has the highest number of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) affecting patients in Gauteng, with 62 SAEs reported in 2015.
This is according to information I have obtained from the Gauteng Health Department after submitting a request using the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).
A SAE is defined as an event that results in an unintended harm to the patient by an act of commission or omission rather than by the underlying disease or condition of the patient. This can involve negligence, staff incompetence and system failure.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital compares poorly with the other academic hospitals which had the following much lower SAEs in 2015:
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital - 10 SAEs
George Mukhari Hospital - 9 SAEs
Steve Biko Hospital - 3 SAEs
Jubilee Hospital is the most dangerous hospital in Gauteng as it recorded 51 SAEs despite being much smaller than Baragwanath Hospital.
Other dangerous hospitals include the following:
Pholosong - 46 SAEs
Leratong - 30 SAEs
Kopanong and Odi - 28 SAEs
Pretoria West - 23 SAEs
Sebokeng - 22 SAEs
Far East Rand - 21 SAEs
The safest hospitals with the lowest SAEs are as follows:
Heidelberg - 1 SAE
Edenvale - 2 SAEs
Tambo Memorial - 3 SAEs
Rahima Moosa - 4 SAEs
The most improved hospital is Tembisa, which had 17 SAEs in 2015, down from 71 SAEs recorded from January 2012 to September 2013.
There was a total of 503 serious adverse events (SAEs) in Gauteng state hospitals in 2015.
More steps are needed to cut down medical mistakes and ensure that patients are healed rather than injured in our state hospitals.
Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 23 January 2017