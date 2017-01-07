Nomalungelo Gina says parliamentary committee has no intention of pronouncing on the standardization process

ANC PARLIAMENTARY STUDY GROUP ON BASIC EDUCATION CONDEMNS DA's ATTEMPT TO TARNISH UMALUSI CREDIBILITY

6 January 2016

The ANC Parliamentary Study Group on Basic Education regrets that an attempt to cast aspersions on the process of standardization by a DA MP of the Committee happened two days before the announcement of the 2016 Matric results. The Study Group welcomes the clarity provided to the nation by the leadership of uMalusi and their offer to capacitate members of the Portfolio Committee on this universal practice.

The Study Group is pleased with the annual invitation the Parliamentary Committee on Basic Education receives to observe the standardization process and believes it has a responsibility to perform this oversight function with understanding and integrity.

We do however wish to place on record, that whilst conducting oversight over the process, we have no intention to pronounce on the standardization process. We have deep respect for the expertise and experience, required for participation in the standardization process.The Study Group strongly condemns any attempt to undermine public confidence in the professional standing of those tasked with this immense responsibility.

The parliamentary Committee on Basic Education will refer the issue of the breach of confidentiality by the DA MP to the Office of the Speaker to determine if Rules of Parliament have been breached for possible action.

The Study Group takes this opportunity to thank all basic education stakeholders, especially the Department officials, the trade unions, civil society organizations, school governing bodies and learners for the productive working relationship between and amongst us all in 2016 and believes that this spirit of working together will continue in 2017 and beyond. We also appreciate and thank the Minister and Deputy Minister for ensuring their compliance with and respect for the legislative responsibility of the Portfolio Committee.

We extends our best wishes to the Class of 2016.

Statement issued by the ANC Chairperson of the Study Group on Basic Education, Nomalungelo Gina, 6 January 2016