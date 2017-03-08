Mining and quarrying decreased by 11,5% in the fourth quarter

The GDP figure for the (4th quarter 2016 -0,3% q/q and 0.7% y/y)

South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was -0,3% in the fourth quarter of 2016 (see full report here – PDF).

The main contributors to the negative GDP growth rate were the mining and quarrying industry and the manufacturing industry. Mining and quarrying decreased by 11,5% in the fourth quarter. This was largely the result of lower production in coal, gold and 'other' metal ores (including platinum).

Manufacturing decreased by 3,1% largely as a result of lower production in the manufacturing of food and beverages, manufacturing of petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products and manufacturing of motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry has been in decline for eight consecutive quarters.

The largest positive contributors were the trade, catering and accommodation industry and finance, real estate and business services, which increased by 2,1% and 1,6% respectively, and each contributed 0,3 of a percentage point to GDP growth.

Statement issued by StatsSA, 7 March 2017