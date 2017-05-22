DA leader appeals to residents of Qwa-Qwa to lend his party their votes

Give us a chance to show you the kind of SA we can build together

Note to Editors: The following remarks were delivered by the DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, during a public meeting in Qwa-Qwa, Free State. The Leader is on a two-day visit to the the Free State as part of the National #Change19 Tour. The Leader is joined by DA Free State Provincial Leader, Patricia Kopane.

My fellow South Africans

If you don’t like something, then change it.

If you don’t like the path our country is on, then switch to a different path.

If you don’t like what your government is doing for you, then change governments.

I know I don’t like what’s happening to our country. I don’t like to see millions of young people without work. I don’t like to see millions of families trying to get by on a single social grant.

I don’t like to see pit toilets 23 years into our democracy. I don’t like to see dangerous illegal electricity connections. I don’t like to see communities go without water, or sewage leaking into streets.

I don’t like to see corruption, whether this is the president selling the country to the Guptas, or whether it is the local ANC councillor making sure only ANC members get Public Works jobs or are moved up the housing list.

I don’t like any of these things, which is why the DA is working hard to change them.

We are building a South Africa where the people have a real say in their future. We are building a South Africa where everyone has the opportunity to live a life they value.

But this isn’t something we can do on our own. By taking this message across the country to communities like yours, we hope to convince enough people that change is possible. That you don’t have to be satisfied with the way things are.

Because this change can only come from you. Only when you decide that enough is enough can we replace this ANC government with a government that will move us forward.

I don’t need to tell you that life can be better. You know this.

You know that sending your children to school hungry, or going to bed hungry, is not the life you were promised.

You know that pit toilets and sewage running down your streets is not the life you were promised.

You know that having to give up on your dreams because you can’t find work is not the life you were promised.

You know that there must be a much better option. I’m here to tell you that the only way you will achieve the things you want is if you are prepared to make the change.

In last year’s municipal elections, enough people decided to make this change for us to be able to put together coalition governments and cooperation agreements in three new metros.

That means three of our biggest cities decided that they’d had enough of the ANC’s empty promises, and they were prepared to give the DA and our coalition partners a chance. And already these new governments are making a difference in their lives.

If we can do that in Johannesburg and Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, then we can do it here in Qwa-Qwa too.

But we can’t do it if you still believe that the ANC can change. We can’t do it if you’re still waiting for the ANC to get better – to kick out Jacob Zuma – and to put someone else in his place.

Because this will make no difference to a party for which corruption is the only way to operate. Changing leaders at the top will only give corruption a new face and a new name. The only way to get rid of corruption and put the people first is through a new government.

All I am asking is that you give us one chance. Don’t give away your vote for life. Just lend it to us so we can show you that we can bring change to Qwa-Qwa.

If we then disappoint you, take your vote back. But first give us that chance to show you the kind of South Africa we can build together.

Ke a leboga. I thank you.

Issued by the DA, 21 May 2017