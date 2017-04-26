FF Plus says inexperienced yet confident Minister does not realise the world sees right through him

Gigaba and his ‘nationalisation professor’ will be instrumental to Moody’s final downgrading of SA

24 April 2017

Minister of finance, Malusi Gigaba’s lack of judgement clearly shows in the fact that he took the so-called 'nationalisation professor’ Chris Malikane as advisor with him to America to have talks with Moody's and other investors about South Africa's economic future, says Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus’s chairperson and parliamentary spokesperson on economics.

Adv. Alberts says especially Moody's would take note of Malikane's views as well as president Jacob Zuma's own plea for expropriation of property without compensation.

Against this background Moody's and other investors would take Gigaba’s assurance that the economic and fiscal policy will remain the same as under Gordhan, with a pinch of salt.

"Fact is that the inexperienced yet confident Gigaba does not realise that everybody sees right through him. Few people in the world are as dangerous as those who are full of misplaced confidence but in reality have no idea what they are doing. Gigaba is a prime example of this.

"Gigaba, his professor and their president should therefore personally be held responsible in case of another downgrading.

"Everyone who looses his job, everyone who suffers hunger, every homeless person, everyone who in any way suffers because of this, should call for the head of Zuma, Gigaba and Malikane. The revolution is yet to come and it will turn against those who created it," says Adv. Alberts.

Issued by Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairperson and parliamentary spokesperson: Economy, 24 April 2017