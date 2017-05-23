Union says close to 600 workers out of 1 500 are to be retrenched by July 2017

General Motors issues a Retrenchment Notice

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) can confirm that General Motors has issued a notice of retrenchment. Last week GM announced that it would be disinvesting from South Africa and that it sold its local operations to Isuzu. The management of General Motors met with NUMSA on Monday as part of consultation and it confirmed that it is winding down manufacturing operations locally.

General Motors has issued a retrenchment notice to the CCMA in terms of section 189 and section 189A of the Labour Relations Act. The company has confirmed that out of a total workforce of 1500 people, close to 600 workers are to be retrenched by July 2017. In reality this is more likely to lead to over a thousand job losses in the sector, particularly as the closure of GM will impact negatively on companies along the value chain.

NUMSA is concerned about the impact these job losses will have on workers and their families. We have a crisis with over 35% of the labour force being unemployed. It is unlikely that workers will be able to find employment after retrenchment. The majority of workers in this country support extended family so the job losses will have a devastating impact on the community. Furthermore this decision is likely to have a negative impact on the local economy.

NUMSA is calling on all workers to attend a General Meeting to discuss these issues in detail. The General Meeting is for all workers at GM as well as those employed in companies related to GM in the value chain.

Media are invited to attend the General Meeting where the General Secretary Irvin Jim as well as the National Treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo will address workers.

Details are below:

Date : Tuesday 23 May 2017

Venue : Nangoza Jebe (Centenary Hall), 135 Moduka Rd, New Brighton 2 Ibhayi

Time : 2:00 PM

Statement issued by Phakamile Hlubi, NUMSA Acting National Spokesperson, 22 May 2017