NATIONAL TREASURY IS EMBARKING ON A NON-DEAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ROADSHOW

The Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan, Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, Director General Lungisa Fuzile, key National Treasury officials, Business and Labour will embark on a non-deal international investor roadshow. The delegation will spend two days in London (27 - 28 March), one day in Boston (29 March) and two days in New York (30-31 March). This follows extensive engagements by senior National Treasury officials with domestic investors following the tabling of the 2017 Budget by the Minister of Finance.

Treasury has a consistent and long standing strategy of engaging investors on a regular basis. The purpose of this is to provide an update on the most recent developments, engage constructively with investors and share government's thinking behind its' latest policy proposals.

Issued on behalf of National Treasury, 25 March 2017

27 March 2017

President Jacob Zuma has instructed the Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and return to South Africa immediately.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 27 March 2017

FINANCE MINISTER AND NATIONAL TREASURY DIRECTOR GENERAL TO RETURN FROM INVESTOR ROAD SHOW

Following a directive from the President of the Republic of South Africa, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and National Treasury Director General Lungisa Fuzile are preparing to return tonight from the UK and are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow morning.

Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas who was scheduled to undertake the United States leg of the trip will no longer be leaving tonight as planned in line with the President’s directive.

Statement issued by The Presidency, 27 March 2017