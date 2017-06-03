Allegations call into question the integrity and credibility of the state

ANC CALLS ON GOVT TO ESTABLISH VERACITY OF #GUPTAEMAILS

2 June 2017

The African National Congress has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of emails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails. These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests.

The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as if left unattended, they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.

Such matters cannot be allowed to fester in the public domain. Accordingly, the African National Congress calls on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated.

The ANC further reiterates the resolution of the National Executive Committee calling for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay.

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 2 June 2017