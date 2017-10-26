DA MPL says stricter measures should have been implemented long ago

23 October 2017

The DA will continue to put pressure on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to urgently establish commission of inquiry into sexual abuse, and related matters in Gauteng’s schools as we believe that only such a commission will fully probe this crisis.

The charm offensive strategy launched by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is ill-thought as this “task team of three MECs” have very limited investigative authority.

Furthermore, the legitimacy of Community Safety MEC Nkosi-Malobane’s call for security vetting beyond just criminal records for patrollers, is questionable. The MEC failed to thoroughly vet security patrollers stationed at schools in the province in the first place and therefore it would make no sense for her department to conduct the vetting in retrospect. Stricter measures should’ve been considered a long time ago and, if it were, this crisis might have been averted.

Security vetting and all other issues surrounding the process must be probed.

Only a commission of inquiry would have wide-ranging investigative powers and the ability to subpoena individuals and officials to answer questions under oath and to expose existing loop holes in the process.

Other matters such as safety at Gauteng’s schools, reporting on sexual abuse by minors, the interventions available and the awareness and handling of issues at schools and districts relating to sexual abuse amongst others, can only be fully probed through a commission.

Only the Premier has the jurisdiction to appoint such a commission and if he does not do so very soon, it will send out a clear message that, despite his grandstanding, he does not take this shocking situation seriously.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 23 October 2017