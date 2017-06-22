DA to push for Gert van der Merwe to be struck off the roll if he failed to conduct himself ethically

DA reveals Gupta lawyer is under investigation

21 June 2017

The Democratic Alliance can reveal a decision by the Law Society of the Northern Provinces to investigate the Gupta family lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, at the DA's request.

Van der Merwe wants to be indemnified from prosecution in a R16-million corruption and money laundering case he is accused of being part of, yet Van der Merwe’s claim that he did not “knowingly, intentionally or actively participate in any criminal activities” contradicts what he submitted in the Section 204 affidavit.

We look forward to the findings of the investigation.

If the investigation should prove that van der Merwe has failed to meet the high ethical standards expected, the DA will push for him to be struck off the roll.

