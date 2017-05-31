Organisation condemns pol-tsotsis protesting outside home of SACP 2nd DGS

Media statement from the Save South Africa campaign / 30 May 2017

#HandsOffMapaile!

We strongly condemn the tsotsis who protested outside the home of SACP leader Solly Mapaile and his family today – and note, with concern, the growing attempts to intimidate and threaten those who speak out against the corrupt rule of Jacob Zuma and his mafia.

It is no coincidence that the protest comes barely two days after Zuma was quoted as warning the ANC National Executive Committee that he should not be “pushed too far” and that if people continued criticising him in public “they would see [what happens]”.

Now we can see what happens.

We await condemnation of the protest from Zuma -- not only because of his threats at the NEC, but because of the fact that the marchers claimed to be acting in his name.

Mapaile is one of a growing number of leaders inside the ANC and its Alliance who have consistently spoken out against Zuma, and he has shown particular courage in being part of a broad front exposing and challenging state capture. The Save South Africa campaign is proud to be part of this process, in the interests of liberating our country from state capture.

Like Dr Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor, Mapaile must not be subject to attacks from thugs within the ANC just because they do not agree with his views.

Solly Mapaile must be defended, along with all those who are exercising their right to protest and comment on the growing decay in the Zuma-led African National Congress.

#HandsOffMapaile! #HambaTsotsis!

Statement issued by Save South Africa, 30 May 2017