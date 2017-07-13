Organisation says Busisiwe Mkhwebane being targeted by agents of WMC

Hands off the Public Protector!

Black First Land First (BLF) is appalled by the systematic attacks on the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The attacks are synchronized and well coordinated by agents of white monopoly capital. The sin of the Public Protector was to find that ABSA must pay back the money it stole from the people and that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) must stop being a tool of capitalist accumulation and to this end, it must serve the interests of the people.

The campaign of vilification and constant loud voices calling for the Public Protector to step down are calculated to wear her down and finally bully her into being an agent of white monopoly capital, just like her predecessor, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, who served white monopoly capital with distinction.

The method of breaking down senior state officials into being servants of white monopoly capital was perfected through its application on Chief Justice

Mogoeng Mogoeng. They started with massive attacks on him and then praised him whenever he criticised the President. The attacks became unbearable for him. After a while, the allure and relief of white praise pulled him decisively into the side of white monopoly capital. This is what they are doing with the Public Protector right now.

BLF calls on society to defend the Public Protector and to support her findings that ABSA must pay back the money and that SARB be transformed to serve the interests of the people instead of the white monopoly capital. BLF says #HandsOffThePublicProtector.

Statement issued by the National Coordinating Committee of the Black First Land First Movement (BLF NCC), 12 July 2017