Movement says court ruled that former COO can be added as respondent to case

Hlaudi must explain in court why he shouldn’t pay for the SABC 8-saga

11 May 2017

The Labour Court granted the trade union Solidarity's application, to add Hlaudi Motsoeneng as a respondent in the trade union’s cost order case against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), today.

This follows the Labour Court’s ruling in 2016 that the SABC 8 was fired unlawfully and that both Solidarity and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu), each of which represented four of the SABC members, applications to reappoint the journalists with costs was allowed. Solidarity argued that

Motsoeneng should be held accountable for his decision to dismiss journalists in his personal capacity.

According to Francois Redelinghuys, Solidarity spokesperson, Solidarity argued that Motsoeneng as the COO at the time made the final decision to dismiss the journalists. “We are glad that Motsoeneng can now be added as respondent to the case,” said Redelinghuys.

“Motsoeneng must now explain to Court why he shouldn’t be held responsible for the unlawful dismissal of the journalists. There is no reason why the tax payer should pay for this,” Redelinghuys explained.

Issued by Francois Redelinghuys, Spokesperson: Solidarity, 11 May 2017