Hlaudi to go to court again – Solidarity

28 February 2017

The applications brought by Solidarity and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) to determine whether Hlaudi Motsoeneng must be held personally liable for the legal costs in the SABC-8’s case will be heard jointly on 28 March. Solidarity today announced that the consolidation application of the two trade unions’ respective court cases over personal liability for the legal costs, brought before the court on 24 February had been granted by the Labour Court.

Solidarity last year applied for an order that Hlaudi Motsoeneng be held personally liable for the legal costs incurred in its case against the SABC for the unlawful dismissal of the SABC-8. BEMAWU applied for a similar order in a case brought on behalf of other SABC employees at a later stage.

Solidarity contends that although Hlaudi did not directly carry out the instruction it seems that the decision to dismiss the journalists was carried out according to his instruction by Simon Tebele. “Hlaudi Motsoeneng was the motivation behind the decision,” Solidarity Deputy Chief Executive Johan Kruger said.

Hlaudi pleads not guilty in his affidavit in reply, arguing that allegations that the decision came from him had no grounds. Solidarity also requested that Hlaudi give oral evidence in court on 28 March.

Issued by Johan Kruger, Solidarity: Deputy General Secretary, 28 February 2017