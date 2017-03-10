Party says girls were subjected to barrage of insults and were told to 'stop' being gay

DA to report homophobic abuse of school girls to the SAHRC

9 March 2017

The DA is appalled at the report of homophobic abuse of school girls in the Eastern Cape and will report this abuse to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for full investigation.

On Wednesday 7 March 2017, the principal of Ulwazi High School in Mdantsane, Nomampondomise Kosani, forced 38 teenage girls, aged 14 to 18, to publically tell their parents they are gay.

The girls were then subjected to a barrage of insults and were told to “stop” being gay.

The DA will not stand for any form of discrimination, on any grounds. We stand opposed to all forms of bigotry, including homophobia, racism, sexism, xenophobia and any other forms of discrimination.

The SAHRC is mandated to address human rights violations and seek effective redress. This incident indicates a clear violation of these children’s human rights and must be investigated fully.

Principal Kosani’s reference to the pupils’ sexual orientation as a “problem” and that the girls were teaching other pupils “bad habits” is deeply concerning.

These comments are grossly out of line with the Bill of Rights which states that “no person may unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on the grounds of sexual orientation.”

The DA is committed to building a united nation where all people are free to enjoy the rights guaranteed in the Constitution and will continue to fight to ensure these rights are upheld.

Issued by Sonja Boshoff, DA Member of Basic Education Portfolio Committee, 9 March 2017