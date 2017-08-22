DA MP says Fikile Mbalula should be summoned to brief parliament on implementation of rural safety plans

How many farm murders will be enough for government to take action?

The recent wave of farm murders across the country must see swift and effective action from the ANC government.

Yet our government has continuously failed to put into action already set up plans for rural safety that will mean that farm workers and farmers no longer have to be subjected to torture, murder or the fear of falling victim to brutal attacks.

The DA wishes to convey its condolences to the families of those who have been killed in these attacks.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has the power to make the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, explain the continued failure to protect farming communities.

The DA will therefore write to request that Mr. Beukman summon Minister Mbalula to urgently explain and to commit to keeping South Africans safe by implementing the rural safety plans.

We will also conduct oversight visits to measure the extent to which police stations are equipped to deal with violence in rural communities.

The government needs to prioritise the safety of farming communities as workers and farmers have a right to be protected from violent attacks.

Our citizens in rural communities should not live in fear while their leaders turn a blind eye to farm attacks.

Statement issued by Annette Steyn MP, DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries, 21 August 2017