FF Plus will hold HRC to its undertaking that it would treat everybody who is guilty of hate speech on social media equally

HRC must execute its undertaking and investigate man for hate speech against Joost and white people

8 February 2017

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) gave an undertaking that it would forthwith treat everybody who is guilty of hate speech on social media equally, and the FF Plus will hold the HRC to it in its investigation of comments which a man made on ‘Facebook’ about Joost van der Westhuizen and white people in general, Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus’ parliamentary spokesperson on human rights, said.

He said that after the FF Plus had clashed with the HRC about the fact that the impression was created that this body acts selectively, and only investigates and prosecutes white people for hate speech, the HRC gave an undertaking that it would treat all people who perpetrate hate speech – especially on social media – equally.

“The latest incident, caused an uproar, after a post of a Riaan Lucas, which read: “Joost is vrek” (dead), together with a photo with the words: “Me when I hear a white man has died. RIP Joost”.

“The meaning is clear that the person is happy when a white person dies. It is shocking and is especially tragic because it is linked to the passing away of a person, who for many had been a national sports hero.

“The man has to account for these unacceptable comments. The FF Plus will add its complaint to that of Solidarity and will ensure that the case is properly investigated, and just like many others, quietly disappears,” Adv. Alberts said.

Issued by Anton Alberts, FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson: Human Rights, 8 February 2017