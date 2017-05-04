FF Plus says Malikane reportedly said 'armed rebellion' against the minority in SA is a 'realistic option'

FF Plus asks Human Rights Commission to investigate Gigaba’s ‘advisor’ for hate speech

2 May 2017

The FF Plus today asked the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to investigate possible hate speech, intimidation and incitement to violence against Prof. Chris Malikane, advisor for Malusi Gigaba, the new minister of finance, says Adv. Anton Alberts, chairperson of the FF Plus.

It follows on remarks that Malikane allegedly made on 29 April this year at a meeting of the group Blacks in Dialogue in Johannesburg, as reported by News24.

Malikane reportedly said ''armed rebellion'' against the minority in South Africa is a ''realistic option/action plan” to achieve the goal of the ANC. According to the article he also said:

“We need a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution. Otherwise, to achieve what we want to achieve, we need to go that route [take up arms]. Let`s try two-thirds. I don`t like war.”

“A decision to take up arms would have to be discussed and not be a decision made by an individual.”

“It`s not for me to decide. It`s the progressive forces that must decide. My role is to unite these progressive forces. Taking up arms is one thing, but building a country is another.”

Adv. Alberts says these statements are totally unacceptable, especially in the context of the current political climate in South Africa which is already racially overheated as the result of statements and actions of Pres. Jacob Zuma.

"Such remarks are nothing but hate speech and intimidation of minorities. It is aimed against each person who opposes the ANC and the government's plans for radical economic transformation to be brought about through a change to the Constitution.

"The ANC must say whether he agrees with Malikane's remarks as it is a well-known fact that the professor acts as Gigaba's advisor," says Adv. Alberts.

