If successful Hawks head will not be able to occupy office until he successfully appeals judgment setting aside his appointment

The HSF and FUL Oppose Lt-Gen Ntlemeza at the Supreme Court of Appeal

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and Freedom Under Law (FUL) will today, 2 June 2017, appear before the full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

This case has its origins in the earlier case before the full bench of the High Court in Pretoria, where HSF and FUL, were successful in having Lt-Gen Ntlemeza’s appointment set aside on the grounds of irrationality and unlawfulness. The HSF and FUL additionally, and successfully, asked the High Court that Lt-Gen Ntlemeza be removed, in terms of Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act, from fulfilling any duties as head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) pending any appeals. Lt-Gen Ntlemeza is appealing the court’s judgment barring him from carrying out any duties of the head of the DPCI.

If we are successful he will not be able to occupy the office of head of the DPCI until such time, if ever, he successfully appeals the judgment setting aside his appointment.

Statement issued by the HSF and FUL, 2 June 2017