Kobus Botha says dept wants to slyly cut many organisation's funding allocations by 50%

HUNDREDS OF NPO EMPLOYED SOCIAL WORKERS FACE JOB LOSSES

The Department of Social Development in the Eastern Cape has embarked on a quiet and selective mission to identify and cut various non-profit organisation's budget funding allocations overnight by 50%.

This uncaring act administered by MEC Nancy Sihlwayi of Social Development and her department officials has triggered a state of panic amongst hundreds of NPO’s that are employing experienced social workers as they have to be retrenched.

The restructuring and possible closure of affected NPO’s will have a negative effect on thousands of vulnerable adults and children as they will be receiving limited or inadequate social services.

I have written to the Chairperson of the Social Development portfolio committee in Bhisho, Christian Martin, requesting reasons why this decision by the department was not brought to our attention as a committee. Please click here to view the letter.

This action by the department is in my opinion irresponsible, uncaring, unlawful, unreasonable and procedurally unfair.

The portfolio committee should be convened as a matter of urgency and the officials called to account and show some teeth in fighting for the poor.

To view the NPO service delivery agreement, please click here.

To view the Social Development portfolio committee's report, please click here.

Statement issued by Kobus Botha MPL, DA Shadow Eastern Cape MEC for Social Development, 26 May 2017