Joburg mayor says entity has been plagued by long existing and deep-rooted problems

Mashaba expresses dissatisfaction with City Power Board

24 February 2017

While I acknowledge the decision of the Board to accept the City Power Managing Director, Sicelo Xulu request to go on leave, I would like to express my deep dissatisfaction with the manner in which the board of City Power has handled the serious allegations of corruption that have been brought to them.

I would like to place it on record that a number of witnesses have already come forward alleging that they were intimidated. This is simply unacceptable and is exactly the reason why senior officials should be placed on suspension while cases of alleged corruption are being investigated.

City Power will be holding its AGM on 16 March, 2017. I will use this as an opportunity to voice my grievances with the manner in which things have been handled within this entity.

City Power has been plagued by long existing and deep-rooted problems resulting in the mismanagement of finances and the failure to provide our residents with uninterrupted electricity supply, chiefly because of the failure to upgrade and maintain aging infrastructure.

The fact that billions of rand are lost as a result of corruption within the entity only helps to exasperate the problems. This is money that could have gone towards upgrading aging infrastructure and expanding electricity infrastructure to the many communities and informal settlements that are still living without this important resource.

The passing of the City’s adjustment budget at yesterday’s Council meeting, heralds a new era of change for our beautiful city. We have focused on the forgotten people that were ignored, abused and neglected under the previous administration. A number of important budget allocations have been made towards ensuring that we upgrade ageing infrastructure and ensure that we speed up the electrification of informal settlements.

Some of the important developments coming out of the adjustment budget are:

R546 million will be used to electrify 1841 previously incomplete housing units.

Allocations for electrification of housing developments include –

- R63 million for the Lufhereng development;

- R110.5 million for Fleurhof housing development;

- R84 million is allocated for the South Hills development;

- R133, 5 million for the Riverside housing development;

- R127, 5 million is given to the Protea Glen housing development; and

- The Jabulani development is allocated R27.5 million towards electrification.

R 41 Million allocated to electrify informal settlements including.

These include:

- Plot 8 Lindhaven;

- Kliptown Ext11;

- Princess Plot 61;

- Freedom Charter Square; and

- Ruimsig Portion 77

Other important investments coming out of the adjustment budget include:

- Emergency work on the transmission network in Reuven increased by R8.5 million to replace damaged and obsolete equipment and maintenance;

- R10 million to replace damaged and obsolete equipment affecting service delivery in North Riding;

- An additional R16 million is provided to replace damaged and obsolete equipment affecting service delivery through the City’s Medium Voltage Network;

- Installation of new service connections in Halfway House increased by R1 million due to increased demand from customers;

- Louis Botha City Power Renewal Intervention in Orange Grove increased by R13.7 million to accelerate service delivery; and

- R21.9 million re-allocated to accelerate service delivery through a new 88/11 kV substation at Lutz in Honeydew Manor; and

- R71.2 million is allocated to the Lehae community to construct an electrical Switching Station and to electrifying houses.

It is essential that we are a caring and responsive government that puts the best interests of our residents first at all times.

A new era has dawned on our city that will start to shine the bright light of change where there was previously only hopelessness and despair.

Statement issued by Cllr Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor, City of Joburg, 24 February 2017