DA says rise of fake news is a threat to South Africa's democracy

DA requests ICASA inquiry on #FakeNews in broadcast media

31 January 2017

The DA has today requested that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) conduct an inquiry into the proliferation of fake news in South Africa’s broadcast media space, particularly in news bulletins.

With the recent revelations of the ANC’s “black ops” campaign involving spreading fake news stories about opposition parties, including the DA, to influence our country’s electoral process, we need the necessary authorities to act in order to protect the credibility of the media.

This rise of fake news – the deliberate publishing and broadcasting of hoaxes and propaganda campaigns based on disinformation in order to advance a specific political or otherwise agenda – is a threat to South Africa’s democracy and requires investigation by ICASA.

ICASA is the body empowered by the Constitution to regulate broadcasting in the public interest and to ensure that all broadcasters adhere to a standard of fairness. It is also empowered by the ICASA Act to conduct an inquiry into any matter falling under its area of responsibility.

The inquiry, as envisaged, would broadly audit all of South Africa’s broadcast licensees to measure whether there has been an increased reliance on fake news, to identify those responsible, and to then provide solutions.

The media space is constantly evolving and ICASA needs to evolve with it.

The DA will be submitting an official request to ICASA for this investigation and trusts that it will view it with the seriousness it deserves.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 31 January 2017