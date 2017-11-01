Parliament says a number of Grade 12 learners were late to their examinations or could not make it at all due to protest

Basic Education Committee concerned about impact of Black Monday on matric exams

31 October 2017

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has noted with great concern that the “Black Monday” protest has led to a number of Grade 12 learners either being late to write examinations yesterday or in some case not being able to make their way to exam centres.

The Committee received an update on this matter today from the Department of Basic Education. The Committee heard that various disruptions occurred when Grade 12 learners had to write National Senior Certificate examination. It was predominantly the examinations in the morning, Mathematics Paper 2 and Mathematical Literacy Paper 2, that were affected in mainly Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Committee Chairperson Ms Nomalungelo Gina said the Committee commends the Department for speedily implementing extraordinary regulations to ensure that learners who arrived late were still able to sit for the examinations. “The Committee was assured that learners who were not able to attend due to the protest will not be disadvantaged. The Department indicated that once they have all the data available, this will be addressed.”

The Committee further raised concerns regarding the taxi strike on Friday, which had the potential to lead to similar circumstances, and requested appropriate action on this matter.

“The Committee appreciates the speedy response. We will keep our ears to the ground and monitor the situation,” said Ms Gina.

