Motion essentially about dislodging the ANC in order to derail the NDR

ANCKZN STATEMENT ON THE VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal notes and welcomes the 8th debate on the vote of no-confidence, counter-revolutionary motion against President Jacob Zuma.

Once again imperialism and the imperial forces coalescing with their domestic stooges represented by a coalition of opposition parties have suffered a humiliating defeat. The motion was essentially and primarily about dislodging the ANC in order to derail the National Democratic Revolution.

We knew from the beginning that cadres of the movement deployed in the National Assembly can neither be subjected nor succumb to the directive of the enemies of our revolution.

The ANC is the oldest African National Liberation Movement charged with the historic task of leading the revolutionary cause the beyond boundaries of our country.

This movement has a historic task to lead our people to a process of inventing a new future of our country and its people. This responsibility is far bigger and of enormous significance to be overshadowed by real or perceived internal dissension within the movement. One of the hallmarks of our revolutionary course has been to defeat both domestic and international enemies of our people.

The basic purpose and objective of the ANC is to serve the greatest masses of our people, without any of its leaders expecting material rewards. This is a selfless course for which President Jacob Zuma and his generation have remained loyal to for over six decades of our struggle.

It is only under the leadership of the ANC where a radiant future for our country and its people will be achieved. We salute ANC cadres deployed to the National Assembly for remaining firmly loyal to the party line and the political discipline of their organization.

The struggle continues!!

Statement issued by Cde Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN spokesperson, 8 August 2017