Party says there are no sufficient funds to cover cost of delivery components for overhauling quality of delivery of health service

Implementation of the National Health Insurance requires improving the failing health system

23 August 2017

The Democratic Alliance in the North West will write to the MEC for Health, Dr Magome Masike, requesting him to develop a practical strategy aimed at retaining experienced doctors and improving the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) program in the province.

During the Department of Health’s joint portfolio committee meeting held in the Legislature, the DA was informed that there are no sufficient funds to cover the cost of key delivery components which entail overhauling the quality of the delivery of health service in the province.

The DA is concerned that the Department of Health is also struggling to attract and retain experienced doctors and medical specialists due to the poor socio-economic conditions in the areas where health facilities are located.

The DA believes that a shortage of such medical skills in the province will negatively affect the implementation of the NHI.

We also expressed concern that the majority of hospital buildings are in a state of disrepair, they lack resources such as blankets for patients and patients often resort to sleeping on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

The North West Department of Health should prioritise the improvement of infrastructure of hospitals, as poor infrastructure and a lack of resources will bring the NHI to a state of collapse.

The DA will continue to monitor the roll-out of the NHI program and ensure that citizens are afforded their constitutional right to quality medical care.

Issued by Tutu Faleni, DA NW Spokesperson on Health, 23 August 2017