DA says numerous convicted criminals remain in the employ of the diplomatic services

Dodgy High commissioner appointments compromise investment and job creation

20 February 2017

The DA is deeply concerned about the negative impact inappropriate appointments of South African Ambassadors and High Commissioners is having on our country’s ability to attract investment and create jobs.

South African Ambassadors and High Commissioners should focus on securing vital job-creating investment from key regions and not be an embarrassment to our country. Yet time and time again we hear reports of questionable individuals holding key positions.

This after the South African High Commissioner to Singapore, Hazel Ngubeni, a convicted drug trafficker, has now been suspended, and SA’s High Commissioner to the UK, Obed Mlaba, failed his security clearance.

A reply to a DA parliamentary question revealed disturbing details that some of our diplomatic officials are guilty of, amongst other crimes, culpable homicide, reckless or negligent driving, and driving under the influence.

What is worse is that numerous convicted criminals remain in the employ of the diplomatic services.

The parliamentary reply made it clear that when an official has committed a crime a full vetting investigation must be conducted in order to determine if his/her security clearance must be withdrawn. If it is withdrawn the official will not be able to be posted again as a security clearance is a requirement for a posting.

The vetting process of our foreign representatives has therefore clearly been compromised.

SA’s current list of embassies includes 108 foreign representations abroad that is costing the government R3.083 billion for international relations.

The DA will continue to push for full vetting investigations and security clearances to be conducted for our foreign representatives.

Issued by Stevens Mokgalapa, DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, 20 February 2017