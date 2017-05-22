DA MP says DAC appears to have utterly failed in its oversight role

Zulu King's R1 Billion upgrade demands immediate Parliamentary oversight

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture, Ms Xoliswa Tom, to request that the committee urgently conducts an oversight visit to the site of a new facility being built for King Goodwill Zwelithini, the cost of which has allegedly been inflated from R225 million to over R1 billion.

Media reports today indicate that the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) has utterly failed in its oversight role and has allowed this massive inflation to happen. The report by Gobodo Forensic & Investigative Accounting, on which these allegations are based, are very serious and must be investigated fully to ensure that any corruption is exposed and dealt with to the full extent of the law.

The Gobodo report lists a string of concerning allegations including that due and proper process were flouted, contractors charged up to 200% above the industry standard and that millions were transferred from the Department of Arts and Culture’s budget without Treasury approval. Moreover, it seems that public money is being spent on private land as the land belongs to the Ingonyama Trust and not the State, just as happened at Nkandla.

However, this is not the only forensic report into the possible corruption to do with this building project. Another report by Rubiquant, a quantity surveying firm allegedly found that the Memorandum of Agreement between DAC and the Independent Development Trust was terminated because DAC did not receive value for money. This report must also be tabled at the portfolio committee.

While the Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has put a stop to the project, pending the outcome of investigations, the fact that this may cost over R1 billion to complete, according to the current specifications. This is unacceptable. If any upgrades are necessary, they should be done in a responsible and effective manner, with the best value for public money.

Unlike Nkandla, this time we do have the power to ensure that not one more cent is spent in a manner that does not conform to the law. An urgent and immediate oversight visit by the portfolio committee is the first step to ensuring this. I will insist that Chairperson Tom arranges this oversight without any delay.

Statement issued by Dr Alan Grootboom MP, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, 21 May 2017