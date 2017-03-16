Chief Whip says out of the above five names Khanyisile Kweyama is recommended for Chairperson

Interim Board of the SABC

15 March 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip welcomes the unanimous endorsement of candidates for the interim board of the South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) by Parliament today.

This serves as a culmination of a swift process of returning the SABC back to its normal and efficient operational state following Parliament’s formal dissolution of the board last week.

We are satisfied that the selected team is representative of the broader South African demography and possess a wide array of skills necessary to transform the institution. This team holds much needed in depth knowledge in various fields, including corporate governance, journalism and communications, broadcasting administration and legal expertise.

Parliament agreed with the recommendations of the Portfolio Committee on Communications that the following five persons be appointed by the President to the interim board of the SABC.

Mr Krish Naidoo

Ms Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Ms Khanyisile Kweyama

Mr Mathata Tsedu

Mr John Matisonn

Out of the above five names, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama is recommended for Chairperson and Mr Mathatha Tsedu is recommended for Deputy Chairperson of the interim board.

The names of the five SABC interim board candidates will be sent to President Jacob Zuma in terms of the Broadcasting Act, for consideration and appointment before they take up their positions on the board.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications must be commended for demonstrating the necessary seriousness in dealing with the grave challenges facing the SABC following the report of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee Inquiry into the SABC Board by speedily and unanimously agreeing on the candidates to serve on the interim board.

The immediate task of the interim board will be to implement the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee Inquiry. We trust that the interim board will help stabilise operations and restore good corporate governance at the public broadcaster. We are certain that the five candidates recommended have the necessary gravitas to rise to the challenge.

We hope that the drastic but necessary step taken by Parliament to dissolve the SABC Board and replace it with an interim board will contribute towards enhancing public confidence in both Parliament and the SABC. The public must know that its elected representatives will act without fear or favour when things go wrong. Parliament will not fold its arms and look the other way.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 15 March 2017