New committee to be chaired by Zuma assisted by Minister Faith Muthambi

President Zuma reconstitutes the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Communication

27 March 2017

President Jacob Zuma has reconstituted the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Information and Publicity.

The IMC is responsible for championing and coordinating the work of government with regards to communicating government programmes.

The IMC will now be called the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Communication and will be chaired by the President assisted by the Minister of Communications who will be responsible for the overall coordination of the communication function as per her portfolio.

This completes the transitional period during which the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation chaired the IMC. The location of the communication function in the Communication Ministry will centralise communication and should improve the management of GCIS which will now report to one Minister, the Minister of Communications.

The members of the IMC on Communications comprise the following:

Minister of Communications, Ms Faith Muthambi

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Jeff Radebe

Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr David van Rooyen

Minister of Economic Development, Mr Ebrahim Patel

Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa

Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Minister of Police, Mr Nathi Nhleko

Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini

Minister of State Security, Mr David Mahlobo

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr Siyabonga Cwele

Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is the Secretariat of the IMC.

President Zuma has thanked Minister Radebe for his capable management of the function until the hand over to its rightful department.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 27 March 2017