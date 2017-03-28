President Zuma reconstitutes the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Communication
27 March 2017
President Jacob Zuma has reconstituted the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Information and Publicity.
The IMC is responsible for championing and coordinating the work of government with regards to communicating government programmes.
The IMC will now be called the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Communication and will be chaired by the President assisted by the Minister of Communications who will be responsible for the overall coordination of the communication function as per her portfolio.
This completes the transitional period during which the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation chaired the IMC. The location of the communication function in the Communication Ministry will centralise communication and should improve the management of GCIS which will now report to one Minister, the Minister of Communications.
The members of the IMC on Communications comprise the following:
Minister of Communications, Ms Faith Muthambi
Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Jeff Radebe
Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr David van Rooyen
Minister of Economic Development, Mr Ebrahim Patel
Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa
Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Minister of Police, Mr Nathi Nhleko
Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini
Minister of State Security, Mr David Mahlobo
Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr Siyabonga Cwele
Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and
Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is the Secretariat of the IMC.
President Zuma has thanked Minister Radebe for his capable management of the function until the hand over to its rightful department.
Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 27 March 2017