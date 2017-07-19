Party believes R30m payment an act of corruption and looting

SACP calls for investigations into the inflation of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's pension

The South African Communist Party is calling for investigations by the Hawks and all relevant financial services and pension authorities on how former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's pension was pushed and inflated, leading to the irrational R30-million or more that had to be stopped going to his pocket following public outcries. The SACP strongly believes that the inflation of Molefe's pension was an act of corruption and looting of workers and public resources. All who were involved must be held legally accountable.

