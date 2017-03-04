DA MPL says numerous tip offs indicate that SAPS officers are in cahoots with the crime kingpins in the area

IPID agrees to investigate Rosettenville SAPS after DA request

I welcome the fact that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has agreed to investigate a DA complaint against the Rosettenville SAPS, after community outrage at alleged SAPS involvement in Rosettenville crime.

In a letter from IPID Executive Director, Robert McBride, to the DA, our complaint is acknowledged and the opening of an investigation by IPID into Rosettenville SAPS is confirmed.

The community of Rosettenville has been plagued by organised crime, illegal brothels and drug dens for too long, and numerous tip offs indicate that SAPS officers are in cahoots with the crime kingpins.

The IPID must now fully investigate, and must deal with SAPS members involved in crime, to the full extent of the law. They must be dismissed from the force so that Rosettenville can be cleaned up.

We commend Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for his crack-down on crime in Rosettenville, and we trust that with the IPID’s investigation criminal cops can be rooted out too.

Statement issued by Kate Lorimer MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC of Safety and Security, 3 March 2017