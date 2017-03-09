DA will also submit parliamentary questions to find out how many police vehicles and firearms were used in criminal activity

DA calls for IPID to investigate alleged SAPS involvement in OR Tambo heist

8 March 2017

The DA will write to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to request that it conducts a thorough investigation into whether or not South African Police Services (SAPS) members or assets were involved in the heist at OR Tambo International Airport last night.

The DA will also submit parliamentary questions to find out how many SAPS vehicles and firearms have been found to have been used for criminal activity, as well as how many SAPS members have been found guilty of criminal offences.

Furthermore, the DA will also be submitting questions to the Ministers of Police and Transport to determine the state of security at our country’s airports.

Last night, an astounding R24 million was reportedly stolen from a South African Airways plane at the OR Tambo International Airport by people who approached the plane in a marked police vehicle.

The use of a police vehicle in this incident is extremely concerning and could point to the involvement of corrupt cops.

SAPS should be protecting the lives and property of South Africa’s people and we should not be seeing the use of official resources by corrupt cops to enrich themselves.

Earlier this year, Robert McBride, the head of IPID, told members of the Portfolio Committee on Police that the SAPS and the Hawks seem to be involved in a turf war over drugs at OR Tambo.

This was denied by Berning Ntlemeza, the head of the Hawks, at a subsequent portfolio committee meeting.

SAPS officers should be fighting crimes such as armed robbery, not committing them.

We cannot allow South Africa’s airports to become a hotspot for gangs and cartels.

The SAPS need to be beyond reproach and the DA will not rest until South Africans feel safe and secure in public spaces.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 8 March 2017