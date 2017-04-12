Mayor says request follows serious allegations being brought forward of Ntlemeza interfering in criminal investigations reported by the City

Mashaba requests IPID to investigate Major-General Berning Ntlemeza

11 April 2017

Yesterday I met with the Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Mr Robert McBride, requesting an investigation into allegations of abuse of power and defeating the ends of justice by the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), Major-General Berning Ntlemeza.

This follows serious allegations being brought forward of Major-General Ntlemeza interfering in criminal investigations reported by the City. This includes an instruction made to all members involved in such investigations to no longer pursue such cases, nor arrest suspects. Further, threats of surveillance and monitoring were made against members who investigate our matters.

Given the gravity of these allegations, I was left with no choice but to request IPID to intervene and investigate this matter. We cannot allow political interests to interfere in our fight against corruption in the City of Joburg.

In the interests of intergovernmental relations, I have also forwarded a copy of the complaint to the Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, and the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Ms Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, notifying them of this matter.

The allegations of interference in these matters are further backed up by the number of cases wherein investigations were completed but no further action has been taken whilst in other cases warrants of arrests have been obtained but not executed.

Subsequent to the appointment of General Shadrack Sibiya and the establishment of an anti-corruption unit in the City, there has been a substantial increase in the number of cases investigated and referred to both SAPS and the DPCI for further investigation.

I have stated on numerous occasions that corruption was so deep rooted in this City that it can only be termed as outright looting. This culture of stealing from our people has to come to an end if we are going to realise our vision for a more prosperous and inclusive city.

In order to successfully address the crimes committed against the City it is imperative that a sound working relationship with SAPS, DPCI and other Law Enforcement Agencies, including National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), is promoted and maintained at all times.

The City of Joburg is depended on the SAPS, DPCI and NPA in order to fight crime committed against the City. Therefore, if there is no sound relationship between the City and the DPCI, the City will continue to lose revenue and that will hamper our ability to improve service delivery.

When I entered office I declared corruption as public enemy number one and we have done everything in our power to root corruption out of this City.

The improved performance on the cases referred by the City has resulted in numerous successes which I believe has also caught the attention of the National Head of DPCI.

We will not allow anyone to stand in our way of running a clean and responsive government which puts our residents first.

We must ensure that those found guilty of corruption are put behind bars and stolen money returned to the people of this city.

