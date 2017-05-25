DA says Brown must investigate and confirm if this is the case, and if it is, must ensure that no further documents are destroyed

Is Eskom destroying key documents?

24 May 2017

The DA has it on good authority that Eskom is currently in the process of destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Molefe fiasco.

Does Eskom, and possibly the Board, have something to hide?

Lynne Brown, as the Minister of Public Enterprises, must investigate and confirm if this is the case, and if it is, must ensure that no further documents are destroyed.

This information combined with the series of revelations over the last week only strengthen the DA’s call for an urgent and full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into what is actually going on at Eskom.

The sooner this inquiry begins, the better. Not only for restoring Eskom but in the greater public interest.

Issued by Natasha Mazzone, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 24 May 2017