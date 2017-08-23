DA says tour that will include a visit to families of victims of Marikana is political opportunism

Is taxpayer funding NDZ's visit to North West?

22 August 2017

The Democratic Alliance in the North West notes the ongoing tour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the province.

We find this tour, that will include a visit to Matlosana with Jessie Duarte and Bathabile Dlamini "to promote radical economic transformation" and a visit to the families of the victims of Marikana, to be political opportunism in its crudest form.

It is no secret that Premier Supra Mahumapelo is an enthusiastic supporter of the Zumas - not only of President Jacob Zuma, but also of his ex-wife, and will do what he can to ensure that she becomes the next president.

The DA was reliably informed that a part of this tour will be funded by the North West Departments of Arts and Culture, Agriculture and Tourism. This is totally unacceptable. In the North West there are very little, if any, efforts to support arts and culture. During the recent drought the Department of Agriculture failed to support our farmers with proper drought relief and Tourism has become the stepchild of the NWPG.

We will, therefore, table questions in the Legislature demanding a full disclosure of the cost of the events and what the contribution of the North West government was?

The idea that the taxpayers of this province must foot the bill of an ANC politician's election campaign is ludicrous. The ANC is inherently so corrupt that the separation of Party and State has been disregarded for decades and money intended to better the lives of the poor, is shamelessly used for political gain.

The DA will not allow this to happen and we will table these questions as a matter of urgency.

Issued by Jacqueline Theologo, DA Whip, North West Legislature, 22 August 2017