Fighters say readmission to AU an immense contradiction of Africa's rejection on colonialism

EFF statement on the re-admission of Morocco into the African Union

31 January 2017

The EFF rejects the readmission of Morocco into the African Union as reactionary and neo-colonial. The readmission of Morocco into the continental bloc is an immense contradiction of Africa's rejection on colonialism. The African Union resolved to accept Morocco's application, but failed to address a fundamental objection as to what happens to the continued subjugation of the people of Western Sahara by the very same Kingdom of Morocco; a disturbing indication of where lies the priorities of the African Union.

Morocco's colonial occupation of Western Sahara must mean that no one believing in the values of self-determination should associate with them. There is no difference between Morocco and Israel, they both represent modern day racist and colonial subjugation.

Despite the fact that the South African government voted against this decision, its failure is evidence that the ANC has lost influence in the continent. Being the oldest liberation movement in Africa the ANC failed to influence the 39 countries to vote against Morocco. This points to the dismal incompetence of the International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Zuma's administration.

Since this administration took over the reigns of government not only has the continent abandoned the people of Western Sahara; Zuma's administration participated in the brutal murder of the Libyan leader Gaddafi.

We call on all social movements across the continent, the diaspora and the world to isolate the government of Morocco through boycotts, disinvestments and sanctions. We must reject Morocco till they end the occupation and colonization of Western Sahara.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters, 31 January 2017