DA welcomes Vally's ruling on Rule 53, and hopes Zuma is readying himself to fully comply with the order

9 May 2017

Judge Vally has today, in line with many other decisions of the Supreme Court of Appeal and other courts, interpreted Rule 53 of the Unified Rules of Court to include executive decisions specifically in this case to include constituting a cabinet.

It is a great day for the transparency of government.

The dropping of Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, and Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas had a cataclysmic effect on the economy, the country and indeed, on the 9 million unemployed South Africans.

On the face of it, President Zuma’s decision was patently irrational and unreasonable with predictable consequences, based on a similar decision he took in 2015 to axe then Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene.

Thanks to this ruling, the DA and the country will now be furnished with the reasons and record of decision which are due on Thursday, 11 May 2017, by the end of the day.

The DA will then make a decision whether to proceed with our substantive motion to review the rationality of the President's midnight reshuffle.

This decision is certainly controversial and has provoked strong feelings including the response by Mr Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi to lay criminal charges for corruption against Judge Vally.

Mr Manyi has proved himself to be one of Jacob Zuma's most avid defenders and cheerleaders, but his latest move is simply absurd.

The DA trusts that President Zuma is readying himself to fully comply with the order, as South Africans deserve the answers that the record of decision should contain.

President Zuma has spent much of his presidency dodging accountability and using every opportunity to keep himself from answering to a court of law for very serious charges.

The President cannot hide forever and the DA will ensure, through every avenue available, that he accounts for his actions. Like any citizen, Jacob Zuma is not above the law.

Issued by James Selfe, Federal Executive Chairperson, 9 May 2017