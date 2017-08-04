Cape Chamber says original task of partnership with SA Property Ownership Association and City was to restore order

It will be unfortunate if the City Partnership is unable to continue but there is no threat to the essential task of keeping the central city clean and safe,” says the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The original task of the partnership, which was created by the SA Property Owners Association, the Chamber of Commerce and the City, was to restore order to the streets of the city by increasing security and cleansing services and it carried out this work with distinction,” said Ms Janine Myburgh, President of the Chamber.

The partnership also succeeded in solving graffiti problem and dealing with the aggressive car guards who had taken over the City’s parking meters.

Ms Myburgh said that this work was taken over by the Central City Improvement District in 2007 while the City Partnership focused on more general development issues.

“Fortunately, the CCID has maintained the standards set by the original partnership and the improvement district continues to be a model for both the City and the country,” Ms Myburgh said.

“They have down outstanding work over the years and deserve our congratulations. Without the work they did we would not have the thriving tourist industry that has brought so much life, opportunities and jobs to Cape Town.”

