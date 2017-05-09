Party says at the boy’s funeral Mahumapelo said that he died 'at the hands of white people'

It’s a shame that the Premier of North West racialises Coligny murder case

The court's decision to grant bail to the two men of Coligny who are on trial for the murder of a teenage boy, is based on sound legal principles and in the light thereof it is regrettable that the premier of North West is trying to depict the incident as racism, says Michal Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus in North West.

The two men, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, have been released on bail of R5 000 each and had to hand over their passports.

Groenewald said the FF Plus asks that the case must be allowed to follow the legal course unhindered and that people such as Premier Supra Mahumapelo should refrain from uttering any further racist remarks.

According to media reports, Mahumapelo said at the boy’s funeral that he died “at the hands of white people”. He also said that the people "at whose hands" the boy was with his death, are "Afrikaners from Coligny".

If Mahumapelo continues with such statements it may incite the public. The Premier should take responsibility if any violent protests erupt again as a result of his incitement.

"When white people are killed by black people, it is ordinary crime. When the situation is vice versa, the ANC cites racism. This is unacceptable.

"Mahumapelo is welcome to tell us how many funeral services of murdered white farmers in the province he has attended and what he had to say about it.

"The FF Plus welcomes the court's view that it will not succumb to the intimidation of rioters. South Africa is a constitutional state and it would be of great concern if the judgement in this matter will be influenced by riots and intimidation.

"The FF Plus wants to emphasize that the law must be allowed to take its course not only in this case but in all criminal matters in South Africa, without any interference or intimidation," said Groenewald.

